Niantic has posted confirmation that the friend limit in Pokémon GO will be expanded. This increase in the limit follows the announcement of friendship referrals, which offers rewards to new players, returning players as well as active players who bring those new and returning players to Pokémon GO. It's going to be a complex system that we'll get into soon, but this increase on the friends limit will be active even for those who choose not to participate in the referral code system. Let's take a look at what Niantic has said about this update, which has been requested by Pokémon GO players for quite a while.

On Twitter, Niantic posted:

We're beginning to roll out an update over the coming weeks to Niantic Friends – so you'll be able to see your network across all of our titles! We're also working to expand your friend limit to 400 at the end of this upgrade 🎉 We'll update you when the roll out is complete! Please note that the increased friend limit is launching soon. As we implement the change to Niantic Friends, your updated friends list may exceed the current limit of 200, but you won't be able to manually add friends beyond this limit until the roll out is complete.

This has an impact not only on the upcoming referral system but also on how trainers will accrue XP to level up. A major way that Pokémon GO players rake in huge amounts of XP at once is by coordinating Lucky Eggs with Friends as they hit Ultra and Best Friends, which will offer 100,000 XP and 200,000 XP respectively with an Egg on. Now, with 200 new slots opening on the Friends list, getting to Level 50 may not seem as daunting as it once did to some.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a look at the friendship referral tasks and rewards.