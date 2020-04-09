Pokémon GO Will Launch Leaderboards For GO Battle League

In case you're wondering who in Pokémon GO is on top of the Go Battle League, Niantic will be launching a leaderboard system for you to check out. According to Niantic today, the leaderboard is launching just after the GO Battle League changes from Ultra League to Master League. Which will present an opportunity for everyone to see where you and others might stand right after the GO Battle League switches to a new format. We have the full details of what the leaderboard system will entail for you below from the devs, with additional info here. Meanwhile, all day on GO Battle Day: Marill, which will run from 12am-11:59pm local time, will give you the chance to complete in 20 sets of GO Battle League battles.

It will show the top five hundred Trainers in the world and their Trainer nicknames, teams, ranks, ratings, and total matches.

Rankings are based on the previous day's in-game ratings for Trainers rank 7 and up. The leaderboard is scheduled to update between approximately 8:00 p.m. UTC and 10:00 p.m. UTC every day. (Note that leaderboard updates may be delayed by things such as maintenance.)

Trainers with active disciplinary action or inappropriate Trainer nicknames will be excluded without prior notice.

Celebrate the launch of the GO Battle League leaderboards with GO Battle Day: Marill on Sunday, April 12, 2020! This brand-new event will feature Marill, the Aqua Mouse Pokémon, and activities related to the GO Battle League. This Water- and Fairy-type Pokémon evolves into Azumarill—a popular Pokémon in the Great League. The more GO Battle League battles you win from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time during the event, the more chances you'll have to encounter Marill! During this time frame, Marill will appear as a guaranteed Basic Reward after your first and third wins. Use a Premium Battle Pass, and Marill will appear after every win as a guaranteed Premium Reward! Trainers will also receive 2× Catch Stardust for catching Marill during this time period. Please note that the encounters that serve as rewards for ranking up, such as the Pikachu Libre encounter at rank 10, will stay the same.