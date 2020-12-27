Pokémon GO's Best & Worst Of 2020: Best Raid Bosses

The year 2020 is wrapping up, and it has been a year of major change in Pokémon GO. Trainers have seen the game add both new features and new species, all the while adjusting to the ever-changing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that followed. Now, let's take a look back at what has been a defining year for Niantic's worldwide mega-hit game and determine the Best and Worst of 2020 in every aspect of Pokémon GO. This time… we're talking about the best raid bosses of 2020. Let's go!

5. Reshiram & Zekrom

It has been a long time since a long stay in raids for a Legendary Pokémon without a Shiny release has been this hype in Pokémon GO. The Unova Dragons brought major heat to raids at the end of spring and the start of summer, when lockdown began to ease up and Remote Raids (pre-invites) were starting. Kyurem would've made the list of Niantic didn't bring it back again for another inexplicable month-long raid rotation in December.

4. Genesect

Niantic showed how dynamic their plans were, switching up things in a major way with the release of Shiny Genesect. Genesect was originally scheduled to be featured in EX Raids after Regigigas, but then the pandemic shut that down and EX Raids have yet to come back. Instead of reinstating these invite-only raids, Genesect debuted with its Shiny available in standard Tier Five Raids during the Ultra Bonus weeks

3. Origin Forme Giratina

Simply put, the release of Shiny Origin Forme Giratina was on par with that of Palkia and Dialga due to how long these Dragons had been missing from the game. Giratina is one of the most fun species to raid because of its incredible power, multifaceted usefulness, and amazing design.

2. The Lake Trio

Remote Raid Invites made this one a raid rotation to remember. Niantic brought back Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit during the Remote Raiding era, allowing trainers from all over the world to coordinate with friends in order to access these region-locked Legendary Pokémon for the first time ever. The Lake Trio's raid feature was not only one of the best raid rotations of the year, but made for one of the best overall Pokémon GO moments in general in recent memory.

1. Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres

This is how returning Legendaries who have already had their Shinies released should return in Pokémon GO. Each of the Legendary Birds of Kanto was given a week in raids and featured a surprise: their exclusive Legacy moves! The pace of this re-release was the perfect balance of giving newer players a chance at catching the Shinies while not bogging down the raid rotation for those who have already had enough Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. Niantic made a few blunders with the structure of their releases, with Darkrai's October feature and Kyurem's December feature the worst, but this was a major win that worked for all players. Now, if only they could do the same with Raikou, Suicune, and Entei.