Pokémon Has Big Weekend With New TCG Set & Movie Release

There's quite a bit happening for Pokémon fans this weekend. In addition to the release of the latest Pokémon TCG special expansion, Celebrations, the long-anticipated film Pokémon: Secrets of the Jungle has also been released. Let's dive into the details.

Here's everything new this weekend, straight from The Pokémon Company's press release:

Secrets of the Jungle – The latest Pokémon animated movie is now available on Netflix. A new trailer has been released to commemorate the premiere.

This film, which includes appearances of the Mythical Pokémon Zarude and the Shiny version of Celebi, has finally been released after a long promotional run. A tie-in event for the film is currently wrapping up in Pokémon GO, which gives trainers a chance to catch Zarude in the game long before the full Galar generation reveal comes.

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Celebrations – Products from this highly-anticipated 25th anniversary-themed expansion have begun releasing at participating retailers worldwide.

I have extensively covered this new set for Bleeding Cool, with this weekend full of product openings. You can check our Celebrations tag in order to explore all of these openings as I experience each product for the first time, share my initial thoughts, and explore the pull rate of this special set.

Pokémon Trading Card Game: V Battle Decks – The latest V Battle Decks starring Dragon-type Pokémon Raquaza and Noivern, and the V Battle Deck—Rayquaza vs. Noivern bundle version, are also now available at participating retailers worldwide.

These V Battle Decks are notable because unlike decks of previous years, decks releasing this year and beyond now have exclusive Black Star Promos that can only be found in this set. That means that the Rayquaza V and the Noivern V from this deck are not the Rayquaza V and Noivern V from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, but are rather SwSH Promos that can only be obtained through these decks. The bundle version of the two also has an exclusive holographic trainer card which is a reprint from another set with holofoil added.