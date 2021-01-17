Pokémon Leaf Green Grade-9.6 Wata A+ Up For Auction At Heritage

It can be said that many iconic, well-respected games of our past get remakes. When thinking about the Pokémon franchise, this could not be more true, as many different original games in the main series have received remakes. This has been true of the first three generations of the main series Pokémon games, and it is rumored that a fourth-generation remake may be in the works as well. Spin-offs have also done well enough to be remade, as games such as Pokémon Snap or Pokémon Mystery Dungeon (both Red and Blue Rescue Teams) have gotten remakes.

Open until January 17th at 1:50 PM Eastern Time or 12:50 PM Central Time, Heritage Auctions, an auction house in Dallas, Texas that deals in collectibles, cards, comics, and games, have an auction for a sealed copy of Pokémon Leaf Green Version. This game is rather hard to come by, and Heritage has only gotten this one after about half a year since the last one was auctioned off. This copy of the game is sealed with no chance that it could be a reproduction, as so many Game Boy Advance games often are nowadays. Furthermore, it is highly-graded, having a grade of 9.6, and is an A+ on the Wata scale.

Pokémon Leaf Green Version, a game coupled with Pokémon Fire Red Version as the definitive remakes of Pokémon Red and Green Versions, was one of the first games to come with a wireless multiplayer capability. While this capability was minor and only good for use with the Pokémon games for the Game Boy Advance, this series was what revolutionized the handheld multiplayer experience for players. The wireless adapter does indeed come with this game, while the Player's Choice editions of both Fire Red and Leaf Green do not boast such a claim.

