Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension Shows Off Mega Lucario Z

The latest video for Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension shows off the masterful powers of Mega Lucario Z ahead of its launch

Article Summary Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension introduces the powerful new Mega Lucario Z form.

Mega Lucario Z wields unique moves, rapid attacks, and a striking new design for intense battles.

Trainers explore Hyperspace Lumiose with Hoopa and Ansha, facing Mega-Evolved Pokémon beyond Lv. 100.

Join Korrina and Team MZ as Pokémon Legends: Z-A evolves with new Mega Evolutions and mysteries.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company revealed the latest addition to Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension, as we got out first look at Mega Lacario Z. The DLC shows off the monster in action, as you'll see some familiar moves from the history of the series, along with some new powers unlocked by being Mega. You can read mroe below and see the trailer here, as the DLC will launch on December 10, 2025.

Mega Lucario Z

A newly discovered form of Lucario, Mega Lucario Z was determined to be a Mega Evolution based on how its form changes through exposure to a Mega Stone and its increase in power far outshining that of an average Lucario. The long fur around Mega Lucario Z's head and waist, as well as its fan-shaped tail, make it difficult to get a full view of Mega Lucario Z's powerful movements. In close combat, this can work to visually disorient opponents. Areas of its body, such as the backs of its hands and its shins, have been hardened with steel energy – allowing it to deliver powerful blows by concentrating its strength precisely into these hardened parts.

Category: Aura Pokémon

Aura Pokémon Type: Fighting/Steel

Fighting/Steel Height: 4'3" (1.3 m)

4'3" (1.3 m) Weight: 108.9 lbs. (49.4 kg)

Z Mega Evolutions, such as Mega Lucario Z, need less time to fire off moves but burn through Mega Power very quickly, making them less suited for long battles but a good option when trying to settle matches as fast as possible. While Mega Lucario, the Mega Evolution of Lucario, appears in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the newly discovered Mega Lucario Z will appear in Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension

In Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension, Trainers will revisit Lumiose as spatial distortions begin to form around the city. Donut chef Ansha and her companion, the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa, will guide players as they explore the mysterious dimension known as Hyperspace Lumiose. This not-quite Lumiose City is home to newly discovered Mega-Evolved Pokémon and other Pokémon not usually found in Lumiose, some of which can exceed the normal limit of Lv. 100 with hyperspace levels.

Hoopa's powers are awakened when it receives one of Ansha's donuts, transforming the distortions into portals to hyperspace. Ansha uses Berries to create various kinds of donuts that grant different effects in hyperspace, such as powering up your Pokémon. She can also use more potent Hyperspace Berries, which are useful for taking on the high-level Pokémon in Hyperspace Lumiose. Trainers will be joined by new allies such as Korrina, a successor to a line of Mega Evolution gurus determined to encounter every Mega-Evolved Pokémon. Together with Team MZ, players will explore Hyperspace Lumiose, uncover its secrets, and tackle the strange events befalling Lumiose City.

