Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Rainbow Pokémon

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with the Rainbow Rare VSTARs of this set.

Incandescent Arcana contains three Rainbow Rare VSTARs. Those include:

The set mascot, Alolan Vulpix. This is the only Secret Rare version of the Alolan Vulpix VSTAR. In a strange twist, the Gold VSTAR treatment was given to Serperior VSTAR rather than this card. The Gold is usually reserved for the set mascot so if you want a very exclusive version of the Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, this is the card you should be hoping to pull.

Speaking of Serperior VSTAR, the Rainbow Rare version of this card is pictured in the top right. This card gets both the standard, Rainbow Rare, and Gold treatment.

Finally, the third Rainbow Rare VSTAR of the set is Mawile VSTAR.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.