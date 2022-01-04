Pokémon Masters EX Announces Galactic Nightmare Event

Following up on the first wave of 2022 content in Pokémon Masters EX content announced earlier this week, developer DeNA has updated players with information on more news regarding the game. Let's get into the details.

Here is a breakdown of the new content coming to Pokémon Masters EX:

Master Sync pair now available: Sygna Suit Cynthia (Renegade) & Giratina: Ghost-type sync pair Giratina-themed outfit for Cynthia Moves & skills: Ghost Wish. This move changes the battlefield to a Ghost Zone where Ghost-type attacks are powered up. Renegade Shadow Forceas the sync move. This deals double damage in a Ghost Zone. Master passive skill: Sinnoh Flag Bearer. It powers up the player's entire team. How to get it: in the Sygna Suit Cynthia Master Fair Scout, available from now until February 27th at 9:59 PM Pacific.

Sygna Suit Cynthia (Renegade) & Giratina: Event now live: Villain Event Prelude – Galactic Nightmare: Timing & theme: Takes place in the Sinnoh region from Pokémon Diamond & Pearl. Available from now until January 12th at 9:59 PM Pacific. Story: Team Galactic try to apprehend Cynthia's Pokémon. Tickets: Players compete in battles to earn rewards to exchange for items including five-star Sinnoh Scout Tickets. Prerequisites: Players should complete Chapter 1 of the Main Story before playing Extra content: Catch a trailer for the event here.

Villain Event Prelude – Galactic Nightmare: Sync pair now available: Sonia & Yamper: Electric-type sync pair from the Galar Skills: Heal allies while simultaneously accelerating the Move Gauge Passive skill: Catalyzing Recovering.

Sonia & Yamper: Where to find it: This sync pair can be obtained in the Sonia Spotlight Scout from now until January 7 at 9:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

DeNA went on to announce the following Pokémon Master EX event:

An in-game story event titled "New Year and New Friends" is also available now until January 17 at 9:59 p.m. Pacific Time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. This event features Volkner and Sabrina in their New Year's outfits as they participate in the New Year's Battle Tournament, a competition where the team with the longest winning streak is declared victor. To commemorate the New Year, players that log-in to the game before January 15 at 9:59 p.m. Pacific Time will receive a gift of 3,000 Gems, while players that log-in daily during this period can earn up to 7,000 additional Gems.