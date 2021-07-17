Pokémon Offers Update On 25th Anniversary & Pokémon UNITE

2021 may be the biggest year for Pokémon yet. As the world's biggest media franchise celebrates its 25th Anniversary, it has spent the year announcing new games, products, and collaborations with superstars. This week, updates were given on both the upcoming multi-player online battle game Pokémon UNITE as well as the year-long 25t Anniversary celebration.

The Pokémon UNITE update is a big one. The Pokémon Company International has announced the game's release date as July 21, 2021. In addition to this, they have announced a bonus featuring the popular Mythical species, Zeraora. They wrote:

Players who log into Pokémon UNITE by August 31 will receive a Unite license for Zeraora, allowing eager Trainers to use the Electric-type Mythical Pokémon in battle. Zeraora utilizes its speed and moves to close the gap between opponents as fast as lightning. Its Unite Move, Plasma Gale, sends out an electric eruption, creating a zone of plasma around the area where the attack hits.

A trailer for the upcoming game can be watched here. The trailer showcases the gameplay for UNITE, so it's worth a look for anyone thinking about getting into the game.

In addition to this Pokémon UNITE news, the company announced a new collaboration with English singer and songwriter Mabel. This 25th Anniversary collaboration follows ventures with Post Malone and Katy Perry. It was announced that Mabel, a BRIT Award recipient, has released a new song for the forthcoming P25 Music compilation album. Titled "Take It Home," the song has been released with a music video featuring the iconic Pokémon Pikachu and Jigglypuff.

While this news comes out, this weekend is also a major milestone for the franchise. Pokémon GO is currently hosting its annual GO Fest celebration, which brings special spawns and raids to the game along with the release of Meloetta and both music-themed and Meloetta-inspired costumed Pokémon.