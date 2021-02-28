Pokémon Reveals J Balvin Collaboration & P25 Music Album

This evening, we got the news that The Pokémon Company will be doing a collaboration with J Balvin for Pokémon 25: The Album. After holding a virtual concert with Post Malone, it was revealed that J Balvin will be one of the premier artists teaming up with the company the P25 Music program, done in partnership with Universal Music Group. He will join headliner Katy Perry and Post Malone in a year of collaborations and surprise activations revolving around the anniversary, essentially matching music artists with the Pokémon brand. If you're a music fan and you're into the game, this is pretty awesome news for you as it brings together two entities that rarely work together. The album will feature 14 songs by 11 different Universal musicians, including some you heard tonight during the show.

"Pokémon is pulling out all the stops for P25 Music, and I'm thrilled to join the program as one of its premier collaborators," said J Balvin. "I'm looking forward to adding my own unique flavor to this huge Pokémon party and adding more good vibes to the celebration." Katy Perry, J Balvin, and one more surprise superstar artist will each release a song inspired by the pop-culture franchise that has delighted millions of fans of all ages around the world for 25 years. The release of each song will be joined by a music video and an exclusive merchandise collection celebrating each artist and Pokémon. Just like Pokémon video game adventures, new surprises and discoveries happen along the journey. In addition to these musicians, Pokémon will enlist the help of some of the buzziest new artists from around the world for additional song collaborations. Music fans can stay tuned for more details, including very "Pokémon" ways in which these songs will be released.