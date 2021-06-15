Pokémon TCG 1st Ed. Jungle Booster Box On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar collectible items, has put out a ton of items from the Pokémon Trading Card Game in the past. The craze caused by the "Logan Paul effect" undeniably plays some part, of no detriment to avid collectors. Of course, there is an oddly limited amount of times an auction series can go without a repeat. As would be expected, places like Heritage often auctions off similar items over a short period of time. This is true of sealed Pokémon TCG booster boxes. As such, Heritage Auctions has put a sealed, 1st Edition Jungle booster box from the famed trading card game up for auction! Prospective bidders have until Friday, June 18th, at 2:50 PM Central Time (or 3:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this 22-year-old booster box.

From the auction listing's page on Heritage Auctions' website:

A sealed Pokémon First Edition Jungle Set booster box in its original Wizards of the Coast shrink-wrap. This was the second set of the mega-popular Pokémon Trading Card Game, released on June 16, 1999. The set included a total of 64 cards and it was the first set to include copies of the holographic cards in non-holographic form. This box contains 36 booster packs, each with 11 cards, for a total of 396 cards! Because the box is sealed, the cards inside have never been handled, so we can assume that they are likely all in GEM MINT condition.

If you wish to place a bid on this Pokémon TCG booster box, you can do so by clicking here to go to Heritage Auctions' listing for the auction. Again, you have until Friday, June 18th at 2:50 PM Central Time (or 3:50 PM Eastern Time) to do so. Good luck!