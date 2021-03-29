Pokémon TCG 1st Edition Jungle Booster Box Auctioned By Heritage

Fans and collectors of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, prepare yourselves for a great expedition: Heritage Auctions, the renowned auction house of comics, collectibles, and games based in Dallas, Texas, has put up a 1st Edition booster box of the Pokémon TCG's Jungle expansion set on their auction block. This auction will be going on until Thursday, April 1st at 2:50 PM Eastern Time, or 1:50 PM Central time, and has already begun to fetch bids!

Complete in its original shrinkwrap from Wizards of the Coast, this booster box from Jungle has a chance of getting any number of rare cards from this, the game's first expansion set in the English language. If you open Jungle boosters, you have a chance of obtaining cards such as Clefable #1, Mr. Mime #6, or even one of the three original Eevee evolutions (Flareon #3, Jolteon #4, or Vaporeon #12). The possibility of getting fantastically-rare cards is there for those willing to pay for the high bid!

According to the auction listing for this booster box on Heritage Auctions:

A sealed Pokémon First Edition Jungle Set booster box in its original Wizards of the Coast shrink-wrap. This was the second set of the mega-popular Pokémon Trading Card Game, released on June 16, 1999. The set included a total of 64 cards and it was the first set to include copies of the holographic cards in non-holographic form. This box contains 36 booster packs, each with 11 cards, for a total of 396 cards! Because the box is sealed, the cards inside have never been handled, so we can assume that they are likely all in GEM MINT condition.

If you wish to bid on this piece of Pokémon TCG history, you have until April 1st at 1:50 PM Central Time to do so. You can find the auction listing by clicking here. Let's discuss it in the comments below!