Pokémon TCG 2022 End-Of-Year List: Best Set Of 2022

What was the best Pokémon TCG set of the year? Let's take a look!

5. Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO is certainly not a bad set. It has a lot of strengths with many tying into the game in cute and creative ways, particularly the way that the Ditto holographic cards peeled to hide behind reverse holos. I loved how the Alternate Arts looked like GO Snapshots with better backgrounds. This set just simply can't compete with the fact that we had Trainer Gallery subsets in the four main series sets… and man, only Radiant Venusaur of the three Radiant Starters having solid art was a surprising L. Still, this set would rank above Champion's Path and probably equal to Celebrations when ranking special sets of this era. Shining Fates is a much better set and Crown Zenith is set to top them all.

4. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance

This set, which includes a Trainer Gallery subset and Alternate Arts, ranking so low isn't damning of Astral Radiance but instead indicative of how strong the Sword & Shield era is. The focus on the ancient region of Hisui made this feel almost like a new era. Standouts include the Machamp V Alt Art and Origin Forme Dialga Alt Art.

3. Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest

The final set of the Sword & Shield era echoed the Neo era with Lugia and Unown cards while also continuing to deliver in the Trainer Gallery hits. Standout cards include Lugia V Alt Art, Serena Full Art, and Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare.

2. Sword & Shield – Lost Origin

With a Giratina-themed main set and a Pikachu-themed Trainer Gallery, this set delivered strong themes and gorgeous art. Standout cards include the Giratina V Alt Art and four Pikachu cards from the Trainer Gallery.

1. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars

This was the first set of 2022 and the first to include a 30-card Trainer Gallery subset. The addition of this subset enriched the last four sets of this era, with Pokémon TCG collectors now able to pull a collection of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes in the reverse holo slot. Brilliant Stars was also still firing on all cylinders with the Alternate Arts with standouts including Charizard V Alt Art and Arceus V Alt Art.