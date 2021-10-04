Pokémon TCG Base Set Box Break Happening At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, a Dallas, Texas-based auction house known to deal with auctions primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, is conducting a very special auction series today: they are having a box break of Base Set Unlimited booster packs from the Pokémon Trading Card Game! Box breaks, for those who aren't yet in the know, are where bidders bid on individual packs from a sealed booster box of a card game, and then the auctioneer unseals the packs and gives the bidders what they bid on, sometimes with the liberty of opening the packs live or the like. Prospective bidders for this Pokémon TCG box break have until Monday, October 4th, to place a bid on any of the packs in the Base Set Unlimited booster box.

Box breaks have been a huge deal in the last couple of years when the price of Pokémon TCG cards spiked due to what we can call the "Logan Paul effect". The market for Pokémon cards has never been higher than it is today, even considering the absolute "Poké-mania" that swept the nation in the late 1990s. This booster box is apt to contain upwards of about twelve holofoil cards, all in a presumed-Gem Mint condition, meaning that if you win any one of these 36 chances to open a pack, you could have a serious opportunity to open an extremely valuable card. This does include the fabled Charizard card of the Base Set, so this is a box break opportunity that you likely won't want to miss.

If you wish to bid on a pack in this Pokémon TCG Base Set Unlimited box break, please kindly keep in mind that you have until Monday, October 4th to place a bid on one or more of these packs. You can find the box's auction listings on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!