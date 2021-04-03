Pokémon TCG "Brushfire" Sealed Deck Up For Auction At Heritage

Fans, players, and collectors of the Pokémon Trading Card Game have a new reason to rejoice: Heritage Auctions, a well-known auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals in comics, games, and collectibles, has put a rare, sealed copy of the "Brushfire" preconstructed deck from the Pokémon TCG's Base Set onto auction. This auction will run until Saturday, April 3rd at 4:50 PM Eastern Time, or 3:50 PM Central Time, so if this appeals to you, consider placing a bid before time runs out!

"Brushfire," a deck based around fire-type and grass-type Pokémon, is one of four iconic first preconstructed decks from the Pokémon TCG, with the other two being "Overgrowth" (a deck based around water-types and grass-types), "Zap!" (based around electric-types and psychic-types), and "Blackout" (based around water-types and fighting-types). In "Brushfire," the winning bidder can expect to find a presumably-Gem Mint copy of such awesome original Pokémon cards like those from the Charmander line, the Growlithe line, and the Vulpix line, with the holofoil card being a single copy of Ninetales #12!

From the auction listing on Heritage Auction's website:

Is your dream to be the very best there ever was, but don't have a deck? If no, then here's the lot for you! A sealed Brushfire Theme Deck. The deck includes 60 cards, 1 Pokémon coin, 10 damage counters, and 1 rule book everything you need to start on your journey!

If this preconstructed theme deck is up your alley and you wish to place a bid on it, don't delay! You have only until Saturday, April 3rd at 3:50 PM Central Time to attempt to claim it. You can find the auction listing by clicking here! In the meantime, have you ever played the Pokémon TCG? What is or was your favorite deck to run? Let us know in the comments below!