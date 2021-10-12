Pokémon TCG: Base Set Overgrowth Deck Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and collectibles of a similar nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of the Overgrowth preconstructed deck from the Base Set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! A fan-favorite precon from the first set of the Pokémon TCG, this deck, with artwork illustrated by Ken Sugimori adorning its packaging, features Grass-type and Water-type Pokémon within it, including a holofoil copy of Gyarados that, due to the nature of sealed product, we can only presume is in Gem Mint condition. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, October 12th, to place a bid on this amazing deck of vintage Pokémon cards.

According to the auction listing for this deck as listed on Heritage Auctions' website:

Is your dream to be the very best there ever was, but don't have a deck? If not, then here's the lot for you! A sealed Overgrowth Theme Deck. The deck includes 60 cards that together makeup one of the strongest decks you'll find, and it consists of a combination of water and grass-type Pokémon. In addition, a holographic card is in the box from the Base Set! Also included in the deck are 1 Pokémon coin, ten damage counters, and 1 rule book, everything you need to start on your journey! The box has lightly blunted corners with the wrapping intact. Overall condition is Excellent.

If you wish to bid on this well-preserved Pokémon TCG preconstructed deck, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, October 12th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!