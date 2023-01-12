Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith's English Eevee V Revealed Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith’s English Eevee V from the main set has been revealed, featuring the fan-favorite Pokémon in front of a rainbow.

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the English-language versions of new cards coming in the next special set. January 2023 will see the release of Crown Zenith, a special set that will only be available in branded products rather than booster boxes. The art-themed Crown Zenith closes out the Sword & Shield era as The Pokémon Company International plans to switch over to the Scarlet & Violet series block in March 2023. Crown Zenith is largely based on Japan's VSTAR Universe, which was a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section that introduced two new card types: Art Rares and Special Art Rares. Art Rares are much like Character Rares but they do not show Pokémon with Trainers, rather showing them in their environments or sometimes even interacting with other species in interesting ways. Special Art Rares are like Alternate Arts, combining the idea of Art Rares with mechanics like V, VMAX, and VSTAR. Here is a new card that has been revealed from Crown Zenith featuring Eevee V.

This Eevee V was originally a promo card in Japan. Promo cards aren't always guaranteed to either appear in sets or as Black Star Promos internationally, so I count us lucky that we are getting this abundantly cute Eevee V in the main Crown Zenith set. This illustration breaks from the expected 3D style of Pokémon-V gloriously, with artist You Iribi delivering a gorgeous illustration of this iconic, fan-favorite Pokémon bounding gleefully forward in tackle formation with a rainbow stretching behind it, alluding to the many different Pokémon that it can become when evolved.

