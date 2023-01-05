Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith's Morpeko V-UNION Collection Revealed

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the English-language versions of new cards coming in the next special set. January 2023 will see the release of Crown Zenith, a special set that will only be available in branded products rather than booster boxes. The art-themed Crown Zenith closes out the Sword & Shield era as The Pokémon Company International plans to switch over to the Scarlet & Violet series block in March 2023. Crown Zenith is largely based on Japan's VSTAR Universe, which was a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section that introduced two new card types: Art Rares and Special Art Rares. Art Rares are much like Character Rares but they do not show Pokémon with Trainers, rather showing them in their environments or sometimes even interacting with other species in interesting ways. Special Art Rares are like Alternate Arts, combining the idea of Art Rares with mechanics like V, VMAX, and VSTAR. Here is the reveal of an exciting new Crown Zenith product.

This Morpeko V-UNION Character Super Rare is actually not from VSTAR Universe. It will appear as a SWSH Black Star Promo exclusively in the Morpeko V-UNION collection rather than Crown Zenith packs. This card first appeared in the Japanese set VMAX Climax. VMAX Climax was, for the most part, adapted into the English-language Trainer Gallery subsets that ran through the main series Sword & Shield-era sets, starting with Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and concluding with Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. This Morpeko V-UNION is the only V-UNION Character Super Rare ever made and will likely be the final V-UNION, as this card type is typed to the mechanics of the Sword & Shield era.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.