Pokémon TCG Drops New Expansion Based On Niantic's Pokémon GO

Today, Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO hits shelves. We have been previewing cards of this collaborative expansion all last month, so now we can finally do something even more exciting: rip packs. This special set releases today on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. More products will continue to roll out between now and September 2022. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. Some of the biggest hits in the set are Mewtwo VSTAR, Dragonite VSTAR, and two Alternate Arts. It will include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world.

Now, this is a small set. Normally, I'll do a Pull Rate Quest series where I open booster box after booster box, but this set does not have booster boxes. The products that will give you the most packs for your buck would be the Elite Trainer Box as well as the Radiant Eevee Premium Collection. Those are must-haves and are certainly the products I would go to for more of a mass opening. My advice, though, is the same as most smaller special sets: get one of each product. That way, you will get all of the SWSH Black Star Promos and get a good taste of the set. It looks to be a fun set with a lot of interesting hits including VSTARs, Gold Secret Rares, Full Arts, Rainow Rares, and Radiant Pokémon, so have some fun opening and, for your own sake, do not buy singles yet! Value is going to be sky high until more product is opened!

