Pokémon TCG: Hoopa V & Delayed Dragonite V Box Now Available

If you have been scoping out your local Target, Walmart, or hobby shop for Pokémon TCG products, it is likely that you have seen two new releases: the Dragonite V Box and the Hoopa V Box. The Dragonite V Box was initially set to be released as part of the Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies rollout during late Summer 2021, but it was later delayed to come out with the Hoopa V Box. Hoopa V is firmly a Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike product, and gives the standard V to match the Hoopa V Full Art that can be pulled from packs of that set. Collectors should go in knowing that the Dragonite V Box was produced before the Hoopa V Box and as such will not include packs of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

Initially, these boxes were supposed to be followed up by the release of the Vaporeon, Flareon, and Jolteon VMAX Premium Collections which include Alternate Art V and VMAX cards of the first three iconic Eeveelutions. These boxes, which would have been some of the most popular products of the year, have now been pushed to early 2021.

Here are the full solicitations for what is likely the final two Pokémon TCG boxes of 2021.

Hoopa V Box

The Mythical Pokémon Hoopa has arrived as a powerful Pokémon V that's ready to juggle rings, reach across hyperspace, and find a place in your collection! The Pokémon TCG: Hoopa V Box includes the Fusion Strike Hoopa V whose Two-Faced Ability turns it into a Psychic- and Darkness-type Pokémon as long as it's in play (it's normally just a Darkness type). When the time comes for Hoopa V to unleash an attack, its Shadow Impact hits for 170 damage, but in return, you must place three damage counters on one of your Pokémon.

The Pokémon TCG: Hoopa V Box includes:

1 foil card featuring Hoopa V

1 oversize card featuring Hoopa V, suitable for display

4 Pokémon TCG booster packs

A code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online

Dragonite V Box

Dragonite V is an intelligent and powerful Pokémon capable of circling the globe in less than a day. Trainers rarely see this Pokémon—and few are lucky enough to catch one! Now this sought-after Dragon type can stand beside you with the Dragonite V Box! You'll get the fierce but kindhearted Dragonite V in both playable and display sizes, as well as extra goodies from Pokémon TCG booster packs.

The Pokémon TCG: Dragonite V Box includes:

1 foil promo card featuring Dragonite V

1 foil oversize card featuring Dragonite V

4 Pokémon TCG booster packs

A code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online