Pokémon TCG Japan: Clay Burst Preview: Farigiraf Illustration Pokémon TCG Japan's newly released expansion Clay Burst will feature the new evolution Farigiraf on an Illustration Rare.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare revealed for Clay Burst featuring Farigiraf.

Farigiraf is a brand new Paldean Pokémon series introduced in Scarlet & Violet. This is a new evolution of Girafarig, who finally gets a second stage after it was introduced all those years back in Gold & Silver's Johto region. Here are Farigiraf's Dex entries:

Now that the brain waves from the head and tail are synced up, the psychic power of this Pokémon is 10 times stronger than Girafarig's. The hardened head from the tail protects the head of the main body as Farigiraf whips its long neck around to headbutt enemies.

This Illustration Rare is drawn by Mina Nakai, who debuted in the special set Generations. Recent Nakai hits include Koraidon Illustration Rare from SV Black Star Promos, Electivire Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith, and Klawf Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.