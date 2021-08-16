The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 12

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Rainbow Rare GX cards of the set.

Vikavolt GX Rainbow Rare, Tapu Koko GX Rainbow Rare, Toxapex GX Rainbow Rare: As with the other Rainbow Rare installments of this series, we're mostly going to skip talking about the artwork here, as these cards use the same line art as the Full Art cards. Some artwork is enhanced by the Rainbow Rare color palette, but none of these stand out to me. While the Wishiwashi in the previous installment showed how this special color palette can enhance a boring card, these show how it can make otherwise interesting cards take on an unfortunate samey look. While these are nicer in person than in the digital form, the Full Arts of all three of these are more interesting. Let's talk about the value of these cards here from the perspective of a collector. Knowing the value of these will help people decide when to stop opening packs and switch to buying singles. The Vikavolt has a current market value of $11.15 and is the 22nd most valuable card in the set. The Tapu Koko GX is way up there compared to the others with a current market value of $17.20 and is the 13th most valuable card in the set. The Toxapex has a current market value of $10.87 and is the 23rd most valuable card in the set. These are all super affordable compared to Rainbow Rares in other, more sought-after sets.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Guardians Rising, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising continues with more Pokémon-GX.