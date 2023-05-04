Pokémon TCG Japan: Clay Burst Preview: Nacli Illustration Pokémon TCG Japan's newly released Clay Burst expansion features an Illustration Rare of Nacli from the Scarlet & Violet games.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare revealed for Clay Burst featuring Nacli.

Nacli is a new Rock-type Pokémon that was introduced along with the region of Paldea in Scarlet & Violet. It evolves into Naclstack which can then evolve into Garganacle, all of which are pure Rock-types. Get to know Nacli through its Dex entries:

It was born in a layer of rock salt deep under the earth. This species was particularly treasured in the old days, as they would share precious salt. The ground scrapes its body as it travels, causing it to leave salt behind. Salt is constantly being created and replenished inside Nacli's body.

Clay Burst is Nacli's debut, and it features the Pokémon multiple times. Pictured above is the Nacli Illustration Rare by Ryota Murayama, which is a Secret Rare in this set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.