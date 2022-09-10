Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Final Peeks

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we wrap up our long-running Incandscent Arcana previews with six more cards.

Included in these final previews are six Secret Rare cards (remember, Japanese sets consider Full Arts to be Secret Rares, unlike English-language sets), including:

Serperior V Full Art by Ayaka Yoshida , continuing the major focus this Pokémon gets in Incandescent Arcana. I like the suggestion of leaves blowing in the warm background here.

, continuing the major focus this Pokémon gets in Incandescent Arcana. I like the suggestion of leaves blowing in the warm background here. Magearna V Full Art by N-DESIGN Inc. which shows this Steel-type Mythical's design off well, with a green and golden background that allows the metallic colors of Magearna's design to pop.

which shows this Steel-type Mythical's design off well, with a green and golden background that allows the metallic colors of Magearna's design to pop. Wallace Full Art Trainer Supporter and Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter by Ryuta Fuse .

. Rainbow Rare versions of the Full Art Trainers we previously previewed, the Serena by Megumi Mizutani and the Furisode Girl by saino misaki.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.