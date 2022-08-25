Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Mawile VSTAR

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we check out another V and VSTAR pair from Incandescent Arcana.

We now have confirmation that not only will Mawile VSTAR be in Incandescent Arcana, but it is also 100% confirmed to be in Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest as it has been name-dropped on the Elite Trainer Box graphic.

Mawile V comes to us from artist takuyoa and it's a pretty solid entry into this set. While the standard 3D style is nothing out of the ordinary for a Pokémon-V, the sense of motion of Mawile's attack with both its back mouth (I mean, what else do you call it) and actual fighting stance is terrific.

The VSTAR from PLANETA Mochizuki works even better for me, as it avoids a problem some VSTARs have. Some VSTARs make the Pokémon feel cramped in the art box and fail to give us a solid sense of the actual design, but Mawile VSTAR delivers all that plus a perfect pose and mischievous face.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.