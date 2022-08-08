Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Radiant Jirachi

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022 in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with the first Radiant Pokémon of the set that we're showing off.

Would you look at that. We finally have a Radiant Pokémon card that could rival Radiant Eevee. Radiant Eevee has stood out as a shining example of what this card type can be, while so many of the other Radiants we've seen have had a basic illustration of a Shiny Pokémon over a simple color swirl or pattern. The Radiant Charizard from Pokémon GO, for example, could've been an intense chase card but was instead essentially a dud due to a bad illustration and lazy utilization of this card type's quirks. Here, though, artist Ryuta Fuse delivers a detailed background showing a sky sparkling with shooting stars, their crystallized reflection glimmering in the water below which itself is lined with delicate vegetation. Shiny Jirachi flies over, its gaze full of wonder. This is Radiant.

