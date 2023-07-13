Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Japan Offers More Fans Pokémon Card 151

Pokémon TCG Japan offers more product of the special set Pokémon Card 151 to stores for fans after the initial limited release.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable because it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. It seems as if collectors are now going to get a chance to re-up on this set, which had a very limited release.

It has been announced that The Pokémon TCG Japan will soon release more Pokémon Card 151 products. These products will show up in local stores, so the only way to know that your store will be receiving these would be to call them. This is an instance of the company attempting to meet demand after the first round, which saw products on the Pokémon Center limited to one per person. Following this, we will see the company release the next set, Ruler of the Black Flame, on July 28th.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG on hBleeding Cool.

