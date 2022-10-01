Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Archen Line

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out the Archen line.

Artist Misa Tsutsui contributes a gorgeous Archen card bursting with color. Archen dances in a valley of bright grass and vibrant flowers that match its feather colors. Then, we get a solid Masakazu Fukuda-drawn Archeops card as a holographic rare in Paradigm Trigger. This sees the powerful Arcehops leaping from a tree in a style similar to that of the actual character designer Ken Sugimori. This evokes a nostalgic look, with an iconic depiction of the Pokémon and a solid, illustrative background that vibes well with the holographic pattern of the Sword & Shield era.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.