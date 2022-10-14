Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Chesnaught V

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out another Ultra Rare.

Artist N-DESIGN Inc. contributes this Chesnaught V to Paradigm Trigger, which features the Grass-type Pokémon either launching an attack or steeling itself to take on an avalanche of rocks. This Pokémon is the ultimate evolution of Chespin, who unfortunately does not get a card in this set. It would have been cool to see a cute Chespin card leading up to this relatively underwhelming V, as Chespin is by far the best thing about this evolutionary line. Still, we are getting other solid Grass-types in this set, with Virizion and the Oddish line getting some terrific artwork.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.