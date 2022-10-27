Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Full Arts

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out some more Full Art Pokémon-V from the set.

Chesnaught V gets an autumnal Full Art from N-DESIGN Inc. The background exudes warmth with a mixture of chesnut brown, deep orange, and bright, light yellow. Mainstay artist 5ban Graphics delivers the derpy Hisuian Arcanine a Full Art V here with a swirling purple background. The mixture of purple with the red of Hisuian Arcanine's design is giving royal vibes here. 5ban also contributes the Skuntank V Full Art, which goes full creamsicle for the background. This burst of orange is textured in a way that reminds me of those trippy Windows Media Player screensavers from way back.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.