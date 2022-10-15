Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Raichu

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking a Raichu card.

This pretty Raichu illustration is done by Megumi Mizutani, who uses a crayon-style approach to the linework. This adds an interesting, textured style to the linework that stands out as quite unique. Raichu's warm color palette stands out beautifully over the lush purple background, creating a strong vibe. I'm happy to see Raichu in this set after we initially just saw Pikachu along with the Pika Clones from the other regions: Morpeko, Togedemaru, and Dedenne. This will likely be an uncommon or rare in Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, but man do I wish it'd be a holo!

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.