Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Rainbow Pokémon

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out the Rainbow Rare Pokémon cards of the set.

Paradigm Trigger includes four Rainbow Rare Pokémon:

Regieleki VMAX

Unown VSTAR

Regidrago VSTAR

Lugia VSTAR

I'm wondering if these may be the final Rainbow Rare Pokémon cards we see. The next set coming from Japan is a high-class set, and there is no guarantee that it will include Rainbow Rares. Following that, a new series block launches with Scarlet & Violet, and while nothing has been confirmed or even teased, it is abundantly unlikely that a card type like this which has been around since Sun & Moon will be here for a third generation in a row. Are there any Pokémon you wanted to see get the Rainbow Rare treatment who didn't?

