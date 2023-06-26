Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Lilipup, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Japan Previews Ex Starter Decks: Lilipup Line

The Lilipup line features in the upcoming Pokémon TCG es Starter Decks releasing in Japan this summer. Check out the artwork on these cards.

A wave of Pokémon TCG ex Starter Decks are coming to Japan on July 7th, 2023. The ex Starter Decks will go for 550 yen and have not yet been revealed for English-language release. The ex Starter Decks will include Decidueye ex, Clefable ex, Greninja ex, Vicitni ex, Houndoom ex, Melmetal ex, Miraidon ex, and Koraidon ex, along with two special secret decks. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in these decks. The cards from these decks will combine with the next Japanese expansion, the Tera Charizard-themed Obsidian Flames, to make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2022. These previews are our first look at cards that will be in Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Today, let's take a look at the Lilipup line that will be included here.

We have a Yuka Morii! The iconic clay artist that has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG for many, many years delivers a Lilipup here, and it looks perfectly cute. Morii's expressions are always so evocative. Fans of Morii's clay creations should check out our Artist Spotlight series on her work, which covered her vintage cards, classic cards, and modern cards, which takes us all the way into the Sword & Shield era.

Artist Kariya delivers a Herdier bounding around outside, looking quite serious. This is Kariya's first credit in the Pokémon TCG.

Finally, Keisin delivers a beautiful and intricately drawn Stoutland hanging out in a flowery field on what looks like a farm.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

