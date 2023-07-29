Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Ruler of the Black Flame, Scarlet & Violet
Pokémon TCG Japan Releases Ruler Of The Black Flame
Pokémon TCG Japan releases Ruler of the Black Flame, which includes an exciting list of Secret Rare cards including multiple Charizard.
The latest Pokémon TCG expansion comes to Japan today. Let's take a look at the details of the newly released Ruler of the Black Flame, which is the first Charizard-themed set of the Scarlet & Violet era.
Pokémon TCG Japan has released the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame today, July 28th. It includes 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion is the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. This set includes the following Secret Rares:
- Gloom Illustration Rare
- Ninetails Illustration Rare
- Palafin Illustration Rare
- Bellibolt Illustration Rare
- Cleffa Illustration Rare
- Larvitar Illustration Rare
- Houndoom Illustration Rare
- Scizor Illustration Rare
- Varoom Illustration Rare
- Pidgey Illustration Rare
- Pidgeotto Illustration Rare
- Lechonk Illustration Rare
- Tera Eiscue ex Full Art
- Tera Tyranitar ex Full Art
- Tera Vespiquen ex Full Art
- Glimmora ex Full Art
- Tera Charizard ex Full Art
- Absol ex Full Art
- Revavroom ex Full Art
- Pidgeot ex Full Art
- Geeta Full Art
- Ortega Full Art
- Poppy Full Art
- Ryme Full Art
- Tera Eiscue ex Special Illustration Rare
- Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare
- Revavroom ex Special Illustration Rare
- Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare
- Geeta Special Illustration Rare
- Poppy Special Illustration Rare
- Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare
- Artazon Trainer Item Gold Hyper Rare
- Fire Energy Gold Hyper Rare
Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.
