Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex: Great Tusk Special Art Rare The Great Tusk Special Art Rare is one of the main hits in Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet ex, set to be adapted to English in March 2023.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at a Special Art Rare (called Special Illustrator Rare in the United States) from Scarlet ex.

One of the main chase cards from Scarlet ex, and surely from the eventual English-language Scarlet & Violet ex, is the Great Tusk Special Art Rare. This card features the Ground/Fighting-type (in the TCG, these are rolled into Fighting as a single typing) ancient relative of Donphan, while Violet ex delivers a Special Art Rare for Iron Treads, a future relative of Donphan. The artwork by Pani Kobayashi delivers a painterly take on this character in a strange, scarlet-tinged terrain. Kobayashi has been contributing Pokémon TCG cards since Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse, with some of the standouts being the Hisuian Basculegion from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance pre-release kits and Darkrai VSTAR Special Art Rare from Crown Zenith. It seems as if Kobayashi's role in the hobby is increasing, as they have more cards in these new sets than in any previous release. Kobayashi delivers this card and the first-ever Flittle in Scarlet ex, the first-ever Tandemaus and Tarountula in Violet ex, and a Houndstone Gym Promo along with the set's release.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.