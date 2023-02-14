Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Dolliv Art Rare Pokémon TCG Japan has released Scarlet & Violet ex, the first Generation Nine sets, which include Art Rares for new Paldean species.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from Scarlet ex.

Dolliv is the middle stage evolution between the first stage of Smoliv and the ultimate stage of Arboliva. Historically, middle-stage evolutions don't get featured on major chase cards, so it's beyond cool to see the Scarlet & Violet era fix this problem with Art Rares (Illustration Rares in English), which can feature any species. This Dolliv card is illustrated by Oswaldo KATO, who, since his first credit in the Sword & Shield era, has become one of the most exciting artists in the hobby due to his unique and intricate style. KATO uses a yellow and green palette to evoke spring as Doliv stands on a crate, reaching up to pick a berry from a verdant tree in this beautiful image.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCGright here at Bleeding Cool.