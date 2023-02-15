Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Wiglett Art Rare Is Wiglett truly not related to Diglett? Paldea's baffling new Water-type Pokémon gets an Art Rare in Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from Scarlet ex.

Wiglett, a new Paldean Pokémon that was one thought to be related to Diglett, gets one of the first ever Art Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era. Illustrator You Iribi depicts a highly detailed, gorgeous underwater scene showing Wiglett rising out of a patch of sand as other Water-type species are swept toward it in a massive wave. We have appearances from Luvdisc, Mareanie, Skrelp, Psyduck, Shellder, Slowpoke, and potentially even more. Let us know in the comments if you find any other Pokémon hiding in this beautifully intricate Art Rare.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCGright here at Bleeding Cool.