Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Wiglett Line

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. The news hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Art Rares and Special Art Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see on SARs. Today, let's take a look at a new species getting their first cards in the Scarlet & Violet era.

The Wiglett line, believe it or not (and I kind of don't) has no relation to Diglett. Aside from obviously being Water Diglett. Let's take a look at the Dex entries for the line which appears in the TCG for the first time in Scarlet ex.

Wiglett:

This Pokémon can pick up the scent of a Veluza just over 65 feet away and will hide itself in the sand. Though it looks like Diglett, Wiglett is an entirely different species. The resemblance seems to be a coincidental result of environmental adaptation.

And its evolution… Wugtrio:

It has a vicious temperament, contrary to what its appearance may suggest. It wraps its long bodies around prey, then drags the prey into its den. A variety of fish Pokémon, Wugtrio was once considered to be a regional form of Dugtrio.

I can't imagine why.

Shin Nagasawa and Tika Matsuno both draw the first Wiglett cards, with Matsuno's (center) looking especially cute. What a stunning use of underwater color. KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA is responsible for the Wugtrio.

