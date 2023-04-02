Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard & Clay Burst Preview: Chi-Yu Ex Initially introduced in Scarlet & Violet, the Legendary Chi-Yu of the Treasures of Ruin makes its Pokémon TCG debut in Japan's Clay Burst.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at a new Legendary Pokémon getting its first appearance in the Pokémon TCG: Chi-Yu.

Chi-Yu is one of the four members of the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group. Despite looking like a fish, Chi-Yu is a Dark/Fire-type Pokémon. Its Dex entries read:

It controls flames burning at over 5,400 degrees Fahrenheit. It casually swims through the sea of lava it creates by melting rock and sand. The envy accumulated within curved beads that sparked multiple conflicts has clad itself in fire and become a Pokémon.

Its first-ever Pokémon TCG appearance is in Japan's Clay Burst with the above Chi-Yu ex illustrated by 5ban Graphics. Later in our previews, we will show Full Art and Special Illustration Rare versions of this ex.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.