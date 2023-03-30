Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard Preview: Rabsca Illustration Rare New Paldean species Rabsca makes its Pokémon TCG debut in the upcoming Japanese set Snow Hazard with a holo-rare and an Illustration Rare.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare revealed for the set.

Rabsca is a new Paldean Pokémon that makes its Pokémon TCG debut in Japan's Snow Hazard. A Bug/Psychic-type species, Rabsca evolves from Rellor. Let's take a look at its Dex entries to get to know it ahead of its debut:

The body that supports the ball barely moves. Therefore, it is thought that the true body of this Pokémon is actually inside the ball. An infant sleeps inside the ball. Rabsca rolls the ball soothingly with its legs to ensure the infant sleeps comfortably.

Snow Hazard will include both a standard Rabsca holofoil card illustrated by Oswaldo KATO and an Illustration Rare by nagimiso.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.