Pokémon TCG Japan: Violet Ex Preview: Pawmot Art Rare The Pawmi line is the first Electric Mouse family to evolve in Pokémon since Pichu, and they feature in Pokémon TCG: Violet ex.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from Violet ex.

Pawmot is the third and final form of the Pawmi family. Pawmi is the Pika-clone of Paldea and is a pure Electric-type Mouse Pokémon. Pawmi evolves into the Electric/Fighting-type Pawmo, who then, of course, evolves into the Electric/Fighting-type Pawmot. Interestingly, the Pawmi line is the first Electric Mouse that can evolve since Pichu. Here are Pawmot's Dex entries:

This Pokémon normally is slow to react, but once it enters battle, it will strike down its enemies with lightning-fast movements. Pawmot's fluffy fur acts as a battery. It can store the same amount of electricity as an electric car.

Pawmot's Art Rare is illustrated by Kouki Saitou.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.