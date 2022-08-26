Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Leaks: Mewtwo VSTAR Alt

We are a long way from December, but time can't stop the leaks! We are beginning to see leaked images from Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe. VSTAR Universe will drop in Japan this December and is thought to be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is thought to be primarily a reprint set with a large subset of chase cards. Among these chase cards are the cards currently leaking online, which include Alternate Art VSTARs. Alternate Art VSTARs have not yet been included in any sets, so this is certainly an interesting arrival. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at a Alternate Art VSTAR leak.

Whoa! It seems as if VSTAR Universe will include Alternate Art VSTARs, but we can't quite make out the numbering on this leaked image. My current hope is that we have a huge subset of Alt Art Vs and VSTARs the same way that we did Character Rares and Character Super Rares in VMAX Climax last year. It is very likely that the Pokémon TCG will not include Alt Arts in the first Scarlet & Violet sets as era launches tend to be pretty bare bones. This could be the end of this card type for some time.

For this specific one, it looks as if Mewtwo is battling someone. I personally like that, unlike the normal VSTARs, we are losing the text box and VSTAR box, getting a full view of this beautiful, unique image.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.