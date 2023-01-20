Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Drapion V SAR Clay artist Yuka Morii gets a long overdue Full Art treatment with the Drapion Special Art Rare in Pokémon TCG Japan's VSTAR Universe.

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, we take a look at a new Special Art Rare, now revealed the be called Special Illustrator Rares in English, from VSTAR Universe.

Yuka Morii, a longtime contributor to the hobby, has sculpted something incredible here. She gives Drapion V the first-ever clay and photography-based Special Art Rare, depicting the Pokémon with a couple of its pre-evolved form, Skorupi. Morii is a specialized artist that stands out beautifully from the rest of the Pokémon TCG contributors, so many collectors have assembled their own Morii-specific binders. This may be the crowning card to feature in said binders, giving Morii that full art treatment that is long overdue.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.