Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Elesa & Volo

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a pair of Full Art Trainer Supporters from the set.

VSTAR Universe isn't just delivering Special Art Rare versions of Trainers but indeed also standard Full Arts. Note that the difference is slight. Standard Full Art Trainers, pictured above, showcase the Trainer alone and facing frontwards in most cases, while Special Art Rares paint a more complex scene and often use non-standard art styles and even sometimes include multiple characters. Volo is illustrated by Souchirou Gunjima and Elesa's Sparkle is illustrated by Megumi Mizutani, both of whom are known for their work on a variety of styles. Recent Gunjima cards include Marnie's Pride Full Art from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Recent Mizutani hits include the popular Serena Full Art from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest and Sylveon V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.