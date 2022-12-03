Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Glaceon VSTAR SAR

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at a Special Art Rare from the set.

Leafeon and Glaceon were the first VSTAR cards that we got as SWSH Black Star Promos ahead of the release of the first VSTAR set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Thus, it feels right that they are here getting their Special Art Rares for the set that almost certainly closes out this card type. Artist Gemi depicts a noble, attentive Glaceon being quite vigilant as it walks through a wintry clearing in the middle of a snowfall. Gemi has never contributed to the Pokémon TCG before this. A quick Google search shows "Gemi Ningen" come up as a working artist with a manga influence, though I cannot confirm whether or not the two are related. Either way, both Ningen's art and this card are gorgeous!

