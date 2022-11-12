Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Hisuian Samurott VSTAR

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been revealed. VSTAR Universe will drop in Japan this December and is thought to be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is thought to be primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at a Special Art Rare from the set featuring the Hisuian regional variant of one of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus Starters.

Man, what a sick card. Snover gets a hilarious appearance at the foot of Hisuian Samurott, making it seem as if the shivering Ice-type Pokémon is attempting to defend the powerhouse Pokémon behind it. This card is illustrated by artist Shibuzoh. who debuted back in the special celebratory Generations set from the XY era. Notable cards by Shibuzoh. include the very special Eevee from Sun & Moon base, the cuddly Meowth from Sun & Moon – Unbroken Bonds who is clutching his doll, the Mega Lopunny & Jigglypuff GX Alternate Art from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse, and of course, the stunning, totally metal Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign that is seen along with the set's Blaziken Alternate Art as the expansion's chase card.

