Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar & Future Flash: Slither Wing

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ancient Roar features Slither Wing, a new Paradox Pokémon that is a Ancient relative of Volcarona from Scarlet & Violet.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Ancient Pokémon from Ancient Roar.

This is the Pokémon TCG debut of Slither Wing, a Paradox Pokémon that is an ancient relative of Volcarona. There is also a future relative of Volcarona, called Iron Moth. Let's get to know Slither Wing ahead of this release with its Dex entries:

This mysterious Pokémon has some similarities to a creature that an old book introduced as Slither Wing.

This Pokémon somewhat resembles an ancient form of Volcarona that was introduced in a dubious magazine.

This card is illustrated by Anesaki Dynamic, who delivers a painterly image, which looks beautiful enough to be an Illustration Rare. Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

