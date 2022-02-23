Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Region Preview: Hisuian Samurott

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. This is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's take a glimpse of the final Hisuian Starter featured in the set with Hisuian Samurott.

Normally a Water-type Pokémon, Samurott becomes a Water/Dark-type with its Regional Hisuian form. This form initially debuted in the open-world RPG game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This game introduces a mixed slate of Starters, including the Fire-type Johto Starter of Cyndaquil, the Water-type Unova Starter of Oshawott, and the Grass-type Alolan Starter of Rowlet. Each of these Starters gets a new regional final evolution which all get their first-ever appearances in the Pokémon TCG with Vs and VSTARs in this set. It is currently rumored that this set will in part be the basis of the next English-language expansion, Astral Radiance, set to release in May 2022.

This week, we will begin seeing Secret Rares from this set. We already know that Battle Region will have more Character Rares and Character Super Rares, but we don't know how the rest of the Secret Rare spread will look. Here's hoping for a sick Hisuian Samurott Full Art or Character Super Rare!

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Region cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.