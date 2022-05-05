Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Clefairy Line

The next Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Dark Phantasma will be released on May 13th, 2022. This set will continue the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma will feature cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set will also continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will also see more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo patter. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at the Clefairy line appearing in this set.

Artist Kouki Saitou contributes a gorgeous illustration of a group of Clefairy. If you've seen the Season One anime episode, I just know looking at the card will get the Clefaaairy, Clefaaairy song stuck in your head. The card depicts the Clefairy joyously dancing under the moonlight as the lake reflects its pale white glow back at them. Clefairy takes on a cherubic vibe. Frame by soft pink flowers that match the Pokémon's color palette, Clefairy walks across a body of water here, light as a feather as its steps create a soft series of ripples on the surface in this illustration by Sekio.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.