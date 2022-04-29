Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Hisuian Basculegion

The next Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Dark Phantasma will be released on May 13th, 2022. This set will continue the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma will feature cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set will also continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will also see more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo patter. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at two of the set's new Hiusian Pokémon.

Dark Phantasma will feature a common Hisuian Basculin and a holographic Hisuian Basculegion. Basculegion has quite a tragic story, as it is said to be a white-striped Basculin possessed by the spirits of dead Basculin that didn't survive their trip upstream. In the game, Basculegion is a Water/Ghost-type. AKIRA EGAWA contributes art for Hisuian Basculegion's holographic card on this set, showing off the red-striped version with a face that communicates the pain and anger of those lost souls. Then, the Hisuian Basulin card is illustrated by Oswaldo KATO who showcases a simple and peaceful illustration of a school of Basculin swimming lazily about, unaware of the strife their species will face to create such a tragic evolution.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.